Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Stock Sees a1.31 Increase

In the past week, NUS stock has gone down by -7.39%, with a monthly decline of -10.80% and a quarterly plunge of -25.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.16% for NUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is 19.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NUS is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is $40.25, which is $10.19 above the current market price. The public float for NUS is 48.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% of that float. On July 14, 2023, NUS’s average trading volume was 535.63K shares.

NUS) stock’s latest price update

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 29.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/06/22 that Nu Skin Faces New Troubles in China

Analysts’ Opinion of NUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NUS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NUS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $39 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

NUS Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -10.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUS fell by -7.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.21. In addition, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. saw -28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUS starting from LIPMAN ANDREW D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $32.12 back on Jun 26. After this action, LIPMAN ANDREW D now owns 60,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., valued at $64,240 using the latest closing price.

LIPMAN ANDREW D, the Director of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $34.28 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that LIPMAN ANDREW D is holding 58,393 shares at $68,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+68.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. stands at +4.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.94. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS), the company’s capital structure generated 58.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.71. Total debt to assets is 28.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.21 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.