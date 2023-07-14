Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s (NWBI) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NWBI stock has gone up by 3.95%, with a monthly decline of -5.55% and a quarterly plunge of -4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Northwest Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for NWBI’s stock, with a -14.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) Right Now?

Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) by analysts is $11.00, which is $0.14 above the current market price. The public float for NWBI is 125.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.32% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of NWBI was 760.94K shares.

NWBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NWBI) has dropped by -0.81 compared to previous close of 11.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWBI stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for NWBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWBI in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $15 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

NWBI Trading at 1.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWBI rose by +4.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Northwest Bancshares Inc. saw -20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWBI starting from Fannin Timothy B, who purchase 1,675 shares at the price of $11.52 back on Jun 12. After this action, Fannin Timothy B now owns 4,662 shares of Northwest Bancshares Inc., valued at $19,295 using the latest closing price.

Colestro James M, the EVP, Retail Lend & Bus Banking of Northwest Bancshares Inc., sale 227 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Colestro James M is holding 18,380 shares at $2,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Northwest Bancshares Inc. stands at +23.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.30.

Based on Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI), the company’s capital structure generated 65.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.