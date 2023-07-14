Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is 14.79x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOC is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is $501.88, which is $58.18 above the current market price. The public float for NOC is 151.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On July 14, 2023, NOC’s average trading volume was 681.69K shares.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 457.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/07/22 that Jeff Bezos’s Space Company Bids Again for NASA Moon Lander

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC’s stock has risen by 0.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.70% and a quarterly drop of -4.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.62% for Northrop Grumman Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for NOC’s stock, with a -5.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $450 based on the research report published on May 11th of the current year 2023.

NOC Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +1.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $454.49. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corporation saw -16.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Perry David T, who sale 3,999 shares at the price of $469.65 back on Mar 06. After this action, Perry David T now owns 8,717 shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation, valued at $1,878,187 using the latest closing price.

Caylor Mark A, the CVP & Pres, Mission Systems of Northrop Grumman Corporation, sale 2,810 shares at $467.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Caylor Mark A is holding 16,240 shares at $1,313,910 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corporation stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 11.10 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.