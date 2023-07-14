NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) has decreased by -0.41 when compared to last closing price of 58.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) is above average at 15.56x. The 36-month beta value for NEP is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NEP is $77.43, which is $19.08 above than the current price. The public float for NEP is 81.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.92% of that float. The average trading volume of NEP on July 14, 2023 was 994.38K shares.

NEP’s Market Performance

NEP stock saw a decrease of 3.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.82% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.42% for NEP’s stock, with a -13.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEP stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NEP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NEP in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $60 based on the research report published on June 01st of the current year 2023.

NEP Trading at -2.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEP rose by +3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.99. In addition, NextEra Energy Partners LP saw -16.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEP starting from Kind Peter H, who purchase 1,750 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Apr 27. After this action, Kind Peter H now owns 32,340 shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP, valued at $99,558 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.29 for the present operating margin

+17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Partners LP stands at +39.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP), the company’s capital structure generated 159.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.51. Total debt to assets is 23.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.