Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRDY is 2.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRDY is $5.14, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for NRDY is 71.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRDY on July 14, 2023 was 994.41K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NRDY) stock’s latest price update

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.97relation to previous closing price of 4.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRDY’s Market Performance

NRDY’s stock has risen by 11.08% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 42.72% and a quarterly rise of 12.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Nerdy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.09% for NRDY stock, with a simple moving average of 53.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRDY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRDY stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NRDY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NRDY in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3 based on the research report published on May 17th of the previous year 2022.

NRDY Trading at 29.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRDY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +20.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRDY rose by +11.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Nerdy Inc. saw 100.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRDY starting from Swenson Christopher C., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.90 back on Jun 26. After this action, Swenson Christopher C. now owns 1,320,176 shares of Nerdy Inc., valued at $136,500 using the latest closing price.

Cohn Charles K., the Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy Inc., purchase 26,000 shares at $3.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Cohn Charles K. is holding 10,648,359 shares at $101,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRDY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.54 for the present operating margin

+68.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nerdy Inc. stands at -21.76. The total capital return value is set at -99.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.19. Equity return is now at value -79.10, with -26.90 for asset returns.

Based on Nerdy Inc. (NRDY), the company’s capital structure generated 7.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.74. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.88.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.