Navigating the Volatility of Multi Ways Holdings Limited’s (MWG) Stock

In the past week, MWG stock has gone up by 4.22%, with a monthly decline of -2.55% and a quarterly plunge of -92.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Multi Ways Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for MWG’s stock, with a -74.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) Right Now?

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for MWG is 14.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MWG on July 14, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

MWG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX: MWG) has increased by 10.06 when compared to last closing price of 0.56.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MWG Trading at -11.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.51%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MWG rose by +4.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5990. In addition, Multi Ways Holdings Limited saw -93.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.