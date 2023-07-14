Mogo Inc. (MOGO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOGO is $2.40, The public float for MOGO is 65.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. The average trading volume of MOGO on July 14, 2023 was 92.93K shares.

MOGO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOGO) has surged by 20.95 when compared to previous closing price of 0.72, but the company has seen a 33.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOGO’s Market Performance

Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has seen a 33.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.56% gain in the past month and a 24.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for MOGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.97% for MOGO’s stock, with a 23.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MOGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MOGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

MOGO Trading at 20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.01%, as shares surge +23.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOGO rose by +33.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7050. In addition, Mogo Inc. saw 64.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOGO

Equity return is now at value -101.40, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mogo Inc. (MOGO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.