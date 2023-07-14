MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) by analysts is $109.43, which is -$0.07 below the current market price. The public float for MKSI is 66.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of MKSI was 635.77K shares.

MKSI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) has surged by 3.10 when compared to previous closing price of 106.21, but the company has seen a 4.68% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MKSI’s Market Performance

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has experienced a 4.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.67% rise in the past month, and a 33.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for MKSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for MKSI stock, with a simple moving average of 22.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MKSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MKSI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MKSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MKSI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $125 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

MKSI Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MKSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MKSI rose by +4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.01. In addition, MKS Instruments Inc. saw 29.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MKSI starting from Mora Elizabeth, who sale 250 shares at the price of $108.49 back on Jul 03. After this action, Mora Elizabeth now owns 17,612 shares of MKS Instruments Inc., valued at $27,122 using the latest closing price.

Moloney Jacqueline F, the Director of MKS Instruments Inc., sale 225 shares at $97.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Moloney Jacqueline F is holding 11,828 shares at $21,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MKSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.44 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for MKS Instruments Inc. stands at +9.39. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.96. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.55. Total debt to assets is 44.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.