MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.00 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 23.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in MedAvail Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MDVL is also noteworthy at 0.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDVL is $4.00, which is $3.71 above than the current price. The public float for MDVL is 68.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of MDVL on July 14, 2023 was 113.41K shares.

MDVL’s Market Performance

The stock of MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) has seen a 23.31% increase in the past week, with a -4.26% drop in the past month, and a 14.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for MDVL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.85% for MDVL’s stock, with a -28.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDVL Trading at 17.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDVL rose by +23.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2654. In addition, MedAvail Holdings Inc. saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDVL starting from Seabaugh Ramona, who sale 3,287 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Mar 21. After this action, Seabaugh Ramona now owns 18,319 shares of MedAvail Holdings Inc., valued at $1,009 using the latest closing price.

Doerr Mark Edward, the Chief Executive Officer of MedAvail Holdings Inc., sale 72,785 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Doerr Mark Edward is holding 188,701 shares at $22,651 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.69 for the present operating margin

-2.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for MedAvail Holdings Inc. stands at -110.45. Equity return is now at value -214.90, with -120.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In summary, MedAvail Holdings Inc. (MDVL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.