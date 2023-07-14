Make Informed Decisions with U Power Limited (UCAR) Stock Updates

The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.62% for U Power Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.41% for UCAR’s stock, with a -0.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UCAR is 7.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UCAR on July 14, 2023 was 6.11M shares.

UCAR) stock’s latest price update

U Power Limited (NASDAQ: UCAR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.45 compared to its previous closing price of 6.67. However, the company has seen a -2.05% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UCAR Trading at 11.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCAR fell by -2.05%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.73. In addition, U Power Limited saw -85.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UCAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-561.19 for the present operating margin

-29.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for U Power Limited stands at -516.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, U Power Limited (UCAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.