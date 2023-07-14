Make Informed Decisions with Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Stock Updates

In the past week, IAS stock has gone up by 13.61%, with a monthly gain of 2.42% and a quarterly surge of 27.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.63% for IAS’s stock, with a 59.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) is above average at 175.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) is $21.95, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IAS on July 14, 2023 was 967.21K shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 19.29. However, the company has seen a 13.61% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IAS Trading at 10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS rose by +13.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.07. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 121.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 5,220,000 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 77,660,001 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $94,638,600 using the latest closing price.

Utzschneider Lisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 35,310 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Utzschneider Lisa is holding 81,879 shares at $623,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.