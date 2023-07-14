MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) is above average at 14.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) is $64.75, which is -$1.12 below the current market price. The public float for MTSI is 51.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTSI on July 14, 2023 was 481.46K shares.

The stock price of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) has dropped by -3.16 compared to previous close of 68.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has experienced a 6.68% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.41% rise in the past month, and a 3.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for MTSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for MTSI’s stock, with a 4.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTSI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for MTSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MTSI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $65 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

MTSI Trading at 9.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +6.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI rose by +6.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.13. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 4.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Dennehy Robert, who sale 3,250 shares at the price of $61.07 back on Jun 21. After this action, Dennehy Robert now owns 42,335 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $198,478 using the latest closing price.

Dennehy Robert, the SVP, Operations of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 3,250 shares at $59.90 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Dennehy Robert is holding 45,585 shares at $194,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.65 for the present operating margin

+56.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at +65.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.22. Equity return is now at value 40.90, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 75.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.94. Total debt to assets is 39.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.