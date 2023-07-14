LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has gone up by 9.12% for the week, with a 17.03% rise in the past month and a 10.24% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.06% for LGMK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.77% for LGMK’s stock, with a -56.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for LGMK is 1.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.40% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of LGMK was 254.99K shares.

LGMK) stock’s latest price update

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.02 compared to its previous closing price of 2.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LGMK Trading at 10.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGMK rose by +9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.01. In addition, LogicMark Inc. saw -63.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LGMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.82 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LogicMark Inc. stands at -58.11. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with -28.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.