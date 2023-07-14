Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LCTX is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LCTX is $5.50, which is $4.15 above the current price. The public float for LCTX is 162.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LCTX on July 14, 2023 was 731.41K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

LCTX) stock’s latest price update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX: LCTX)’s stock price has dropped by -3.24 in relation to previous closing price of 1.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LCTX’s Market Performance

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) has experienced a -1.82% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.73% drop in the past month, and a -5.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.57% for LCTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.44% for LCTX’s stock, with a 0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCTX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LCTX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LCTX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

LCTX Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares sank -6.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCTX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4030. In addition, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw 14.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-153.17 for the present operating margin

+90.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stands at -178.69. The total capital return value is set at -26.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.82. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX), the company’s capital structure generated 5.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.04. Total debt to assets is 3.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (LCTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.