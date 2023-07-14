Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LSPD is also noteworthy at 2.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LSPD is $20.25, which is $0.69 above than the current price. The public float for LSPD is 135.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on July 14, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD)’s stock price has plunge by 3.59relation to previous closing price of 17.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.40% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LSPD’s Market Performance

LSPD’s stock has risen by 13.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.17% and a quarterly rise of 31.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.80% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.09% for LSPD stock, with a simple moving average of 18.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $20 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 23.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.42. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. saw 29.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at -146.48. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -34.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.