LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, LFST stock has gone up by 6.68%, with a monthly gain of 4.04% and a quarterly surge of 23.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.10% for LifeStance Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.02% for LFST’s stock, with a 36.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) by analysts is $9.42, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for LFST is 317.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of LFST was 748.33K shares.

LFST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) has jumped by 5.58 compared to previous close of 8.78. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFST stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LFST by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LFST in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $9 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

LFST Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFST rose by +5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.00. In addition, LifeStance Health Group Inc. saw 87.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFST starting from Mullins Kevin Michael, who sale 135,400 shares at the price of $8.67 back on Jul 06. After this action, Mullins Kevin Michael now owns 5,030,616 shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc., valued at $1,173,918 using the latest closing price.

Mullins Kevin Michael, the Chief Development Officer of LifeStance Health Group Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $8.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Mullins Kevin Michael is holding 5,166,016 shares at $1,308,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.98 for the present operating margin

+19.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stands at -25.08. The total capital return value is set at -11.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value -12.30, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST), the company’s capital structure generated 31.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.97. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.