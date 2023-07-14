Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK): A Technical Analysis

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13.

The public float for LBRDK is 116.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LBRDK on July 14, 2023 was 846.00K shares.

LBRDK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK)’s stock price has soared by 1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 83.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LBRDK’s Market Performance

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has experienced a 3.70% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.63% rise in the past month, and a 6.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for LBRDK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.28% for LBRDK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.17% for the last 200 days.

LBRDK Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRDK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +11.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRDK rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.10. In addition, Liberty Broadband Corporation saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRDK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 6,419 shares at the price of $77.59 back on May 11. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 12,274 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation, valued at $498,064 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Liberty Broadband Corporation, sale 3,210 shares at $95.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 11,368 shares at $304,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.