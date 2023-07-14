Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) has decreased by -3.29 when compared to last closing price of 2.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KRON is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for KRON is $10.75, which is $8.14 above the current price. The public float for KRON is 48.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KRON on July 14, 2023 was 430.59K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

KRON stock saw an increase of 10.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.61% and a quarterly increase of 66.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.44% for Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.49% for KRON’s stock, with a 3.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

KRON Trading at 19.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +21.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON rose by +10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.76. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc. saw 27.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from DiMartino Jorge, who sale 10,818 shares at the price of $1.75 back on Jul 06. After this action, DiMartino Jorge now owns 344,622 shares of Kronos Bio Inc., valued at $18,956 using the latest closing price.

Al-Wakeel Yasir B., the Chief Financial Officer of Kronos Bio Inc., sale 9,617 shares at $1.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 06, which means that Al-Wakeel Yasir B. is holding 346,102 shares at $16,852 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -41.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -47.80, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -69.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.