KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KORU Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD)’s stock price has plunge by -4.22relation to previous closing price of 3.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.74% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in KORU Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) is $5.17, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for KRMD is 40.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRMD on July 14, 2023 was 142.09K shares.

KRMD’s Market Performance

KRMD stock saw a decrease of -13.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -25.13% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.35% for KRMD’s stock, with a -15.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRMD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KRMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KRMD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

KRMD Trading at -22.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares sank -26.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRMD fell by -13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, KORU Medical Systems Inc. saw -17.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.65 for the present operating margin

+52.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for KORU Medical Systems Inc. stands at -31.05. The total capital return value is set at -29.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.10. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 15.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.59. Total debt to assets is 11.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.28.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, KORU Medical Systems Inc. (KRMD) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.