Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) Stock Experiences 8.94% Monthly Change

In the past week, KRNT stock has gone up by 8.22%, with a monthly gain of 8.94% and a quarterly surge of 75.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Kornit Digital Ltd.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.86% for KRNT’s stock, with a 30.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for KRNT is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for KRNT is $29.67, which is -$1.27 below than the current price. The public float for KRNT is 49.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of KRNT on July 14, 2023 was 343.58K shares.

KRNT) stock’s latest price update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.58 in comparison to its previous close of 28.76, however, the company has experienced a 8.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KRNT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KRNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

KRNT Trading at 22.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT rose by +8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.55. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd. saw 34.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.10 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kornit Digital Ltd. stands at -31.75. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.63. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.91. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.85.

Conclusion

In summary, Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.