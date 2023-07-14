KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.56.

Is It Worth Investing in KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: KNSW) is above average at 155.29x. The 36-month beta value for KNSW is also noteworthy at -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KNSW is 23.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of KNSW on July 14, 2023 was 130.94K shares.

KNSW’s Market Performance

KNSW stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.57% and a quarterly increase of 1.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.14% for KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for KNSW’s stock, with a 2.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KNSW Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.10%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSW remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.54. In addition, KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation saw 3.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSW

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

In summary, KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation (KNSW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.