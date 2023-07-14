JOYY Inc.’s (YY) Stock: A 13.29% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of JOYY Inc. (YY) has seen a 10.55% increase in the past week, with a 19.08% gain in the past month, and a 20.93% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for YY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.29% for YY’s stock, with a 14.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Right Now?

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JOYY Inc. (YY) is $41.66, which is $11.71 above the current market price. The public float for YY is 51.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YY on July 14, 2023 was 604.24K shares.

YY) stock’s latest price update

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.71 compared to its previous closing price of 34.42. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Chinese Regulators Are Scrutinizing Live-Streaming. These Stocks Are Falling.

YY Trading at 18.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +18.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YY rose by +10.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.18. In addition, JOYY Inc. saw 10.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.05 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for JOYY Inc. stands at +5.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.14. Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on JOYY Inc. (YY), the company’s capital structure generated 17.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.91. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JOYY Inc. (YY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.