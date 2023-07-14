JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has decreased by -1.59 when compared to last closing price of 44.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/29/22 that Solar Panel Shortage Snarls U.S. Green Energy Plans

Is It Worth Investing in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Right Now?

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is $439.35, which is $16.9 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 30.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JKS on July 14, 2023 was 752.50K shares.

JKS’s Market Performance

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has seen a 2.97% increase in the past week, with a 6.46% rise in the past month, and a -12.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.17% for JKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for JKS’s stock, with a -9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +6.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.83. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. saw 7.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.47. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.