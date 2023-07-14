Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)’s stock price has soared by 15.63 in relation to previous closing price of 1.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 28.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is $62.08, The public float for JT is 16.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JT on July 14, 2023 was 16.34K shares.

JT’s Market Performance

JT stock saw an increase of 28.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.62% and a quarterly increase of -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.73% for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.11% for JT’s stock, with a -4.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JT Trading at 25.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares surge +17.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JT rose by +28.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1663. In addition, Jianpu Technology Inc. saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.42 for the present operating margin

+24.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jianpu Technology Inc. stands at -12.65. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.