JFrog Ltd. (FROG) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FROG stock has gone up by 10.51%, with a monthly gain of 14.39% and a quarterly surge of 44.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for JFrog Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.87% for FROG stock, with a simple moving average of 30.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FROG is 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FROG is $27.91, which is -$2.45 below the current price. The public float for FROG is 79.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FROG on July 14, 2023 was 884.62K shares.

FROG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) has increased by 5.55 when compared to last closing price of 28.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FROG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FROG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FROG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

FROG Trading at 20.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.19% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +12.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +10.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.40. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 39.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Simon Frederic, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $27.92 back on Jul 12. After this action, Simon Frederic now owns 5,259,432 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $1,256,432 using the latest closing price.

Landman Yoav, the Chief Technology Officer of JFrog Ltd., sale 35,000 shares at $26.98 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Landman Yoav is holding 7,193,840 shares at $944,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.69 for the present operating margin

+77.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -32.20. The total capital return value is set at -11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.87. Equity return is now at value -14.60, with -10.60 for asset returns.

Based on JFrog Ltd. (FROG), the company’s capital structure generated 3.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.69. Total debt to assets is 2.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.