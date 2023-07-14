JanOne Inc. (JAN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) has plunged by -7.70 when compared to previous closing price of 1.05, but the company has seen a -5.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) Right Now?

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.95x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.76.

The average price predicted for JanOne Inc. (JAN) by analysts is $20.00, The public float for JAN is 2.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of JAN was 42.42K shares.

JAN’s Market Performance

JAN stock saw a decrease of -5.93% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.82% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.10% for JanOne Inc. (JAN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.69% for JAN stock, with a simple moving average of -35.27% for the last 200 days.

JAN Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JAN fell by -2.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0158. In addition, JanOne Inc. saw -29.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.53 for the present operating margin

+18.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for JanOne Inc. stands at +9.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, JanOne Inc. (JAN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.