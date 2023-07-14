Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s (IE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, IE stock has gone up by 12.85%, with a monthly gain of 15.25% and a quarterly surge of 39.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.17% for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.57% for IE’s stock, with a 29.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IE is at 0.49.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for IE is 65.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for IE on July 14, 2023 was 443.14K shares.

IE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) has surged by 6.29 when compared to previous closing price of 14.79, but the company has seen a 12.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

IE Trading at 18.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE rose by +12.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw 29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Barone Catherine Anne, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.41 back on Jun 15. After this action, Barone Catherine Anne now owns 0 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $180,088 using the latest closing price.

Barone Catherine Anne, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 5,800 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Barone Catherine Anne is holding 4,936 shares at $80,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Equity return is now at value -75.00, with -60.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.