IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ITP is -0.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) is $50.00, The public float for ITP is 9.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.02% of that float. On July 14, 2023, ITP’s average trading volume was 32.13K shares.

ITP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (AMEX: ITP) has increased by 23.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 25.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ITP’s Market Performance

IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) has experienced a 25.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.06% rise in the past month, and a 29.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.85% for ITP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.42% for ITP stock, with a simple moving average of -7.37% for the last 200 days.

ITP Trading at 12.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.61%, as shares surge +13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITP rose by +25.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4615. In addition, IT Tech Packaging Inc. saw 12.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.29 for the present operating margin

+4.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for IT Tech Packaging Inc. stands at -16.51. Equity return is now at value -8.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IT Tech Packaging Inc. (ITP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.