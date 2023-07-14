IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) is 72.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IPGP is 1.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) is $138.14, which is -$0.12 below the current market price. The public float for IPGP is 30.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.58% of that float. On July 14, 2023, IPGP’s average trading volume was 228.83K shares.

IPGP stock's latest price update

The stock of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) has decreased by -0.63 when compared to last closing price of 139.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IPGP’s Market Performance

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has experienced a 4.49% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 18.11% rise in the past month, and a 19.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.93% for IPGP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.12% for IPGP stock, with a simple moving average of 27.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPGP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IPGP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IPGP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $170 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

IPGP Trading at 13.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares surge +4.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPGP rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.40. In addition, IPG Photonics Corporation saw 46.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPGP starting from Valentin Gapontsev Trust I, who sale 8,250 shares at the price of $133.79 back on Jul 10. After this action, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I now owns 7,312,099 shares of IPG Photonics Corporation, valued at $1,103,806 using the latest closing price.

Meurice Eric, the Director of IPG Photonics Corporation, sale 785 shares at $133.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Meurice Eric is holding 16,491 shares at $104,885 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.19 for the present operating margin

+38.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for IPG Photonics Corporation stands at +7.69. The total capital return value is set at 8.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.57. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.