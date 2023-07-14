INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for INVO is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for INVO is $3.00, which is $0.81 above the current price. The public float for INVO is 10.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of INVO on July 14, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

INVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) has jumped by 9.49 compared to previous close of 0.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INVO’s Market Performance

INVO’s stock has risen by 8.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.30% and a quarterly drop of -63.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.15% for INVO Bioscience Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for INVO’s stock, with a -68.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -24.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1875. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -53.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.