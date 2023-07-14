Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IVR is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IVR is $10.50, which is -$1.07 below than the current price. The public float for IVR is 35.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.56% of that float. The average trading volume of IVR on July 14, 2023 was 929.21K shares.

IVR) stock’s latest price update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR)’s stock price has plunge by 2.30relation to previous closing price of 11.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.74% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IVR’s Market Performance

IVR’s stock has risen by 8.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.80% and a quarterly rise of 11.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.27% for IVR stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IVR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IVR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.75 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

IVR Trading at 7.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.65%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVR rose by +8.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.33. In addition, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. saw -9.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVR starting from LIENTZ JAMES R JR, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $12.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, LIENTZ JAMES R JR now owns 11,802 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., valued at $20,962 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVR

The total capital return value is set at -4.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.53. Equity return is now at value -32.10, with -3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), the company’s capital structure generated 526.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -10.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is -17.83 and the total asset turnover is -0.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.