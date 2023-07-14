IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IHS is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IHS is $15.63, which is $5.83 above than the current price. The public float for IHS is 223.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of IHS on July 14, 2023 was 293.49K shares.

IHS stock's latest price update

IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.83 in relation to its previous close of 9.94. However, the company has experienced a -2.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/27/23 that Activist Investor Blackwells Pushes for New Directors at IHS

IHS’s Market Performance

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) has seen a -2.97% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 10.13% gain in the past month and a 6.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for IHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for IHS’s stock, with a 25.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for IHS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IHS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $12 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

IHS Trading at 7.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +10.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHS fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, IHS Holding Limited saw 53.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.71 for the present operating margin

+41.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for IHS Holding Limited stands at -23.48. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -7.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, IHS Holding Limited (IHS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.