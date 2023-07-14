Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR): A Technical Analysis

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) is $36.00, which is -$0.58 below the current market price. The public float for ICHR is 28.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICHR on July 14, 2023 was 175.05K shares.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.34 in comparison to its previous close of 34.08, however, the company has experienced a 3.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICHR’s Market Performance

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) has seen a 3.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.81% gain in the past month and a 23.21% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for ICHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.15% for ICHR’s stock, with a 21.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICHR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ICHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ICHR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $33 based on the research report published on May 10th of the current year 2023.

ICHR Trading at 12.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICHR rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.17. In addition, Ichor Holdings Ltd. saw 36.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICHR starting from Haugen Marc, who sale 5,544 shares at the price of $27.90 back on May 15. After this action, Haugen Marc now owns 25,948 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd., valued at $154,678 using the latest closing price.

Arienzo Wendy, the Director of Ichor Holdings Ltd., sale 7,899 shares at $32.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Arienzo Wendy is holding 8,924 shares at $259,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.05 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ichor Holdings Ltd. stands at +5.69. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.46. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR), the company’s capital structure generated 58.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.78. Total debt to assets is 31.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.