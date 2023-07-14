Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) has increased by 11.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 36.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HYFM is 2.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HYFM is $1.57, which is $0.55 above the current price. The public float for HYFM is 39.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYFM on July 14, 2023 was 552.79K shares.

HYFM’s Market Performance

HYFM stock saw an increase of 36.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.19% and a quarterly increase of -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.91% for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.75% for HYFM’s stock, with a -41.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HYFM Trading at 0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYFM rose by +36.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8924. In addition, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. saw -34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYFM starting from Toler William Douglas, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.04 back on May 16. After this action, Toler William Douglas now owns 1,799,328 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., valued at $15,600 using the latest closing price.

Toler William Douglas, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Toler William Douglas is holding 1,784,328 shares at $38,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.68 for the present operating margin

+1.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. stands at -82.85. The total capital return value is set at -12.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.31. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -46.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM), the company’s capital structure generated 53.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.