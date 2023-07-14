Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 24.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is above average at 19.93x. The 36-month beta value for TWNK is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TWNK is $29.10, which is $4.62 above than the current price. The public float for TWNK is 131.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of TWNK on July 14, 2023 was 833.93K shares.

TWNK’s Market Performance

The stock of Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has seen a -1.17% decrease in the past week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month, and a -2.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for TWNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.89% for TWNK’s stock, with a -1.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWNK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TWNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TWNK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $26 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

TWNK Trading at -5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWNK fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.39. In addition, Hostess Brands Inc. saw 9.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TWNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.42 for the present operating margin

+32.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hostess Brands Inc. stands at +12.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK), the company’s capital structure generated 55.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.82. Total debt to assets is 28.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Hostess Brands Inc. (TWNK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.