HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has seen a 16.43% increase in the past week, with a 2.36% gain in the past month, and a 26.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.61% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.02% for HOOK’s stock, with a -12.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) is $4.47, which is $3.56 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 73.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOOK on July 14, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

HOOK) stock’s latest price update

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.69 in relation to its previous close of 0.87. However, the company has experienced a 16.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at -23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares sank -10.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK rose by +16.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8879. In addition, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Aldag Jorn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jul 11. After this action, Aldag Jorn now owns 71,952 shares of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., valued at $4,142 using the latest closing price.

Aldag Jorn, the Chief Executive Officer of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Aldag Jorn is holding 66,952 shares at $4,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -61.80, with -40.50 for asset returns.

Based on HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.