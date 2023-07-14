Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (HMA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HMA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.05relation to previous closing price of 10.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.28% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HMA) Right Now?

Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: HMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HMA is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HMA is 24.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume for HMA on July 14, 2023 was 153.62K shares.

HMA’s Market Performance

The stock of Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (HMA) has seen a 0.28% increase in the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a 2.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.09% for HMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.51% for HMA stock, with a simple moving average of 3.76% for the last 200 days.

HMA Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.19%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMA rose by +0.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.52. In addition, Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. saw 3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMA

Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 2.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heartland Media Acquisition Corp. (HMA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.