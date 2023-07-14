Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has gone up by 6.04% for the week, with a 10.49% rise in the past month and a 17.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.97% for HARP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.65% for HARP’s stock, with a -0.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HARP is 30.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of HARP was 206.93K shares.

HARP) stock’s latest price update

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.84. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HARP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HARP stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for HARP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HARP in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $16 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

HARP Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HARP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.13%, as shares surge +12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HARP rose by +6.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7313. In addition, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HARP starting from HUNT RONALD, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, HUNT RONALD now owns 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HARP

Equity return is now at value -473.10, with -67.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.