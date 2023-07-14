Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.84 in relation to its previous close of 41.64. However, the company has experienced a 8.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/23 that The Era of Easy Deposits Is Over for Main Street Banks

Is It Worth Investing in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ: HWC) is above average at 6.96x. The 36-month beta value for HWC is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HWC is $44.72, which is $3.18 above than the current price. The public float for HWC is 84.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of HWC on July 14, 2023 was 612.46K shares.

HWC’s Market Performance

HWC stock saw an increase of 8.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.46% and a quarterly increase of 16.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.12% for Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.55% for HWC stock, with a simple moving average of -6.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HWC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HWC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

HWC Trading at 11.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWC rose by +8.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.40. In addition, Hancock Whitney Corporation saw -13.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWC starting from LANE HARRY MERRITT III, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $32.85 back on May 10. After this action, LANE HARRY MERRITT III now owns 2,000 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation, valued at $65,710 using the latest closing price.

Teofilo Joan Cahill, the Director of Hancock Whitney Corporation, purchase 100 shares at $36.29 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Teofilo Joan Cahill is holding 12,835 shares at $3,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hancock Whitney Corporation stands at +35.20. The total capital return value is set at 11.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.47. Equity return is now at value 15.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC), the company’s capital structure generated 66.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.01. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.