GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) by analysts is $66.31, which is -$0.24 below the current market price. The public float for GXO is 117.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.41% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of GXO was 812.76K shares.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO)’s stock price has surge by 2.19relation to previous closing price of 64.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.25% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GXO’s Market Performance

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has seen a 7.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.27% gain in the past month and a 26.56% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for GXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.33% for GXO’s stock, with a 35.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GXO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for GXO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for GXO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $40 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

GXO Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GXO rose by +7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.14. In addition, GXO Logistics Inc. saw 54.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GXO starting from Ashe Gena L, who sale 2,120 shares at the price of $52.73 back on Jan 17. After this action, Ashe Gena L now owns 0 shares of GXO Logistics Inc., valued at $111,788 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Malcolm, the Chief Executive Officer of GXO Logistics Inc., purchase 4,174 shares at $43.97 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that Wilson Malcolm is holding 45,509 shares at $183,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.73 for the present operating margin

+13.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for GXO Logistics Inc. stands at +2.19. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.61. Equity return is now at value 7.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO), the company’s capital structure generated 159.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.47. Total debt to assets is 45.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.