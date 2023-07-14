Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 3.17. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SUPV is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SUPV is $2.86, which is -$1.34 below than the current price. The public float for SUPV is 46.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of SUPV on July 14, 2023 was 480.52K shares.

SUPV’s Market Performance

The stock of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has seen a 5.42% increase in the past week, with a 18.25% rise in the past month, and a 25.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.13% for SUPV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for SUPV’s stock, with a 34.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SUPV Trading at 20.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.97%, as shares surge +15.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPV rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Grupo Supervielle S.A. saw 43.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Supervielle S.A. stands at -1.45. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.45.

Based on Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), the company’s capital structure generated 6.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.25. Total debt to assets is 0.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.