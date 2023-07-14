Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL): A Technical Analysis

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is $19.40, which is -$8.66 below the current market price. The public float for GGAL is 90.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GGAL on July 14, 2023 was 723.49K shares.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL)’s stock price has soared by 4.01 in relation to previous closing price of 16.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GGAL’s Market Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has experienced a 8.94% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.21% rise in the past month, and a 47.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.39% for GGAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.93% for GGAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 62.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GGAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GGAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GGAL by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GGAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2022.

GGAL Trading at 26.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares surge +14.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAL rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.81. In addition, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. saw 88.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.83 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stands at +4.09. The total capital return value is set at 60.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.58.

Based on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.64. Total debt to assets is 4.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.83.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.