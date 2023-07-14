GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) is above average at 12.53x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) is $19.50, which is $11.44 above the current market price. The public float for GCT is 16.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GCT on July 14, 2023 was 914.50K shares.

GCT) stock’s latest price update

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.47 compared to its previous closing price of 7.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that GigaCloud Stock Tumbles, Joining Meme Old-Timers AMC and GameStop

GCT’s Market Performance

GCT’s stock has risen by 9.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.47% and a quarterly rise of 35.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.04% for GigaCloud Technology Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.01% for GCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GCT stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for GCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GCT in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $13 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2023.

GCT Trading at 22.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +7.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GCT rose by +9.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.56. In addition, GigaCloud Technology Inc. saw 41.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GCT

Equity return is now at value 15.20, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.