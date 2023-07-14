GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 37.13. However, the company has seen a -3.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFL is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GFL is $41.05, which is $3.61 above the current price. The public float for GFL is 308.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFL on July 14, 2023 was 987.77K shares.

GFL’s Market Performance

GFL stock saw a decrease of -3.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.03% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.60% for GFL stock, with a simple moving average of 17.04% for the last 200 days.

GFL Trading at -0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFL fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.72. In addition, GFL Environmental Inc. saw 26.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+12.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for GFL Environmental Inc. stands at -2.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.19. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL), the company’s capital structure generated 176.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.87. Total debt to assets is 51.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.