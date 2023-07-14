Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has plunged by -2.93 when compared to previous closing price of 169.75, but the company has seen a -0.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Right Now?

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPC is 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPC is $179.50, which is $13.73 above the current price. The public float for GPC is 137.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPC on July 14, 2023 was 899.13K shares.

GPC’s Market Performance

The stock of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month, and a -1.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for GPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.41% for GPC stock, with a simple moving average of -1.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPC stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for GPC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPC in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $195 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

GPC Trading at 0.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPC fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.38. In addition, Genuine Parts Company saw -5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPC starting from LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $151.75 back on Jun 02. After this action, LOUDERMILK ROBERT C JR now owns 33,162 shares of Genuine Parts Company, valued at $303,500 using the latest closing price.

BREAUX RANDALL P, the Group President, GPC N.A. of Genuine Parts Company, purchase 500 shares at $149.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that BREAUX RANDALL P is holding 20,523 shares at $74,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.67 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genuine Parts Company stands at +5.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Genuine Parts Company (GPC), the company’s capital structure generated 117.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.01. Total debt to assets is 26.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.