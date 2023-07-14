Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (GGAA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGAA) is above average at 1960.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GGAA is 0.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GGAA on July 14, 2023 was 20.57K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GGAA) stock’s latest price update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GGAA)’s stock price has increased by 81.26 compared to its previous closing price of 11.90. However, the company has seen a 78.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GGAA’s Market Performance

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (GGAA) has seen a 78.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 85.95% gain in the past month and a 102.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.46% for GGAA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 82.05% for GGAA stock, with a simple moving average of 102.22% for the last 200 days.

GGAA Trading at 89.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.40%, as shares surge +87.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGAA rose by +78.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.35. In addition, Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. saw 108.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GGAA

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (GGAA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.