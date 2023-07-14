Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is 21.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRMN is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) is $108.33, which is $4.92 above the current market price. The public float for GRMN is 153.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On July 14, 2023, GRMN’s average trading volume was 776.57K shares.

GRMN) stock’s latest price update

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN)’s stock price has increased by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 106.68. However, the company has seen a 0.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/05/23 that Winners and Losers After Apple’s ‘Vision Pro’ Announcement. These Stocks Are Moving Most.

GRMN’s Market Performance

GRMN’s stock has risen by 0.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.15% and a quarterly rise of 9.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.64% for Garmin Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.52% for GRMN’s stock, with a 12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRMN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GRMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GRMN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $115 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

GRMN Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +0.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRMN rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.94. In addition, Garmin Ltd. saw 16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRMN starting from Boessen Douglas G., who sale 15,653 shares at the price of $105.47 back on Jun 12. After this action, Boessen Douglas G. now owns 23,843 shares of Garmin Ltd., valued at $1,650,964 using the latest closing price.

Munn Matthew, the VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM of Garmin Ltd., sale 4,536 shares at $98.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Munn Matthew is holding 9,023 shares at $446,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.15 for the present operating margin

+57.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garmin Ltd. stands at +20.03. The total capital return value is set at 16.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.57. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.20. Total debt to assets is 1.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.