Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FTFT is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) is $71.50, The public float for FTFT is 11.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On July 14, 2023, FTFT’s average trading volume was 41.27K shares.

FTFT) stock’s latest price update

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.37 in comparison to its previous close of 1.35, however, the company has experienced a 14.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FTFT’s Market Performance

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has experienced a 14.65% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.56% rise in the past month, and a 10.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.20% for FTFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.95% for FTFT’s stock, with a -14.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FTFT Trading at 15.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +13.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTFT rose by +14.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3399. In addition, Future FinTech Group Inc. saw -19.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FTFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.06 for the present operating margin

+21.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Future FinTech Group Inc. stands at -57.06. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -15.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.