Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has increased by 2.18 when compared to last closing price of 25.70. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) is above average at 23.66x. The 36-month beta value for FMS is also noteworthy at 1.05.

The public float for FMS is 586.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.23% of that float. The average trading volume of FMS on July 14, 2023 was 561.36K shares.

FMS’s Market Performance

FMS stock saw an increase of 12.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.97% and a quarterly increase of 20.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.56% for FMS’s stock, with a 38.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FMS Trading at 13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +14.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FMS rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.92. In addition, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA saw 60.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.04 for the present operating margin

+27.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stands at +3.47. The total capital return value is set at 6.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.77.

Based on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS), the company’s capital structure generated 94.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.57. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.