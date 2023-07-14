Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ)’s stock price has increased by 35.82 compared to its previous closing price of 0.40. However, the company has seen a 48.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FREQ is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FREQ is $4.00, which is $3.46 above the current price. The public float for FREQ is 32.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREQ on July 14, 2023 was 137.93K shares.

FREQ’s Market Performance

FREQ stock saw an increase of 48.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 42.97% and a quarterly increase of 19.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.20% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 51.12% for FREQ stock, with a simple moving average of -64.62% for the last 200 days.

FREQ Trading at 46.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.03%, as shares surge +59.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ rose by +64.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3707. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. saw -85.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,649 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Jul 12. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 710,043 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,033 using the latest closing price.

Loose Christopher R., the Chief Scientific Officer of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., sale 1,335 shares at $0.39 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Loose Christopher R. is holding 199,687 shares at $521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -61.20 for asset returns.

Based on Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.